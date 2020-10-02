Blytheville police to crack down on dumping

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are working to put a stop to dumping on Beale Street.
According to Assistant Chief Ricky Jefferson, the dumping has been happening for a while, and the city wanted to stop it by cleaning up the abandoned neighborhood.
This is a part of their initiative to increase crime prevention in the city.
After two weeks of cleaning, a pile of bricks was dumped on the side of the street near a dilapidated house.
Chief Jefferson advised that people can go to public works for dumping, or commercial workers can go to the Mississippi County landfill.
“Well, we just encourage people to do the right thing. If they’ll go to public works or to the landfill, that would be great. Or anything else, call and ask. Ask what’s a good place and we’ll tell you," Jefferson said.
Police are looking for those who have been dumping in this area and have been caught on security footage.
If you can identify anyone who has been dumping, you are advised to call crime stoppers.
