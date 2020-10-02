Candidates for Jonesboro mayor gather for debate

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The three candidates for Jonesboro mayor spent Friday discussing issues in a virtual debate, as the November general election is quickly approaching.
In the debate, sponsored by NEA Political Animals, the candidates - Harold Copenhaver, Andy Shatley and Thomas Elwood - answered questions during the hour-long event.
Several of the topics discussed during the debate included the spread of COVID-19 as well as homelessness and their experience.
All three candidates said they have the experience to provide to voters.
“I’m the only one running that has experience in the state legislature,” Copenhaver said. “More importantly, I’m applying for the job to be your mayor, this is a role I’m ready to do from day one.”
“I believe I am the candidate of the future,” Shatley said. “I’m passionate about keeping Jonesboro safe. I appreciate the opportunity to run for mayor. Quality of life issues are very important to me.”
“One of the things I want to emphasize this time is the green space here in Jonesboro, which I actually have a 100-year plan not a 100-day plan,” Elwood said. “And I’ve been around Jonesboro my entire life and I’ve known every mayor since Herbert Sanders so I actually know the job as mayor.”
The winner of the election will replace outgoing Mayor Harold Perrin, who is not seeking another term in office.
The general election is Nov. 3, with a runoff possible on Dec. 1 if no candidate receives 50.1% of the vote.
However, the candidates can avoid the runoff if one candidate receives at least 40% of the vote and has a 20% lead over their next opponent.
