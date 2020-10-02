Locals and Hollywood actors hit the screen this weekend

12 Hour Shift was written and directed by Brea Grant. She came up with the movie’s idea from stories heard.
“The idea kind of came from growing up in a small town,” she said. “I grew up in east Texas and I wanted to make a movie that captures small towns in the 90′s but was really funny and silly. I also love urban legends.”
She began her career as an actress in Friday Night Lights. From there, she kept acting on TV and other films.
Seven years ago, she directed her first film, Best Friends Forever, which makes 12 Hour Shift her second feature.
“What people don’t realize is the amount of work that goes into making it. You only see the final product,” she said. “I wrote it for a couple of years. Then we do pre-production for, I mean, our pre-production was short, but it was still three or four months after. Then, we shoot for about three or four weeks. Then I’m in post for about five or six months.”
Grant said one scene takes about six hours to shoot.
Locals can be spotted throughout the film. Actors in the background are local to Jonesboro. Producer Tara Perry also comes from the area.
“I played a lost woman,” Molly Simpson said. “She doesn’t actually have a name, but she’s lost and she’s trying to find her direction, and she kind of gets mixed up in all of this stuff that’s going on.”
The location of the movie was shot on the first and third floors of Arkansas Continued Care Hospital. For those who’ve gotten a sneak peek, Grant said they like it.
“It really looks amazing. Every person who has seen the movie has asked me where we shot it because they all think the location is so cool,” she said.
The director said she enjoyed her time in Northeast Arkansas and wouldn’t be opposed to coming back.
“I would totally come back to Jonesboro. We had such a great time there. The Arkansas Film Commission was super helpful to us,” she said. “Shooting in a place like L.A. or New York is really great because the town is really supportive. People who watch the movie will recognize people in your community.”
To find tickets to watch locally at the Malco Theatre, click here.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.