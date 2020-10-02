Man arrested in rape/kidnapping case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man faces both rape and kidnapping charges after police said Friday he assaulted a girl, hid her in a closet and hit her before telling her she was going to make him some money.
James Edward Young Jr., 37, of Jonesboro was arrested Oct. 1 after an investigation by Jonesboro police.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers went to the 1800 block of East Johnson Avenue Sept. 15 about a welfare check.
Officers spoke to a man, who told police that a juvenile female had knocked on his door and asked him to call police “due to being alone and afraid.”
“As the officers were making contact with the female, they could see her crying," the affidavit noted.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where police spoke to her.
The victim said she was sexually and physically assaulted, the affidavit noted.
“The juvenile female stated that someone came to the door and before Young opened the door, he placed her inside of the closet and placed an object against the door so she could not get out,” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit. “The juvenile female stated when Young returned, he pulled her out of the closet and hit her before telling her that she is going to make him some money.”
The victim said Young then pushed her over a fence and told her he would come back for her, police noted.
A $250,000 bond was set Friday for Young in the case.
He will be arraigned Nov. 24 in circuit court, and a no-contact order was issued in the case.
