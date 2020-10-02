Newport woman turns 88 four days after recovering from COVID

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Mary Lue Wren, also known as M.L., celebrated 88 years on Earth September 26.
But, on September 8, she tested positive for COVID-19.
Those results left her family concerned, especially at her age.
“I asked the good Lord to take care of me and let me stand on my own as long as I can," Wren said.
She says she prayed to the Lord every morning after testing positive for Coronavirus.
A woman known to be active and also the life of the party laid in bed with a lack of appetite.
But, luckily for her, she was able to recover. She tested negative two weeks after her original diagnosis and four days after getting those results, she turned 88.
For her birthday, the Newport Police and Fire Departments, along with her family drove by her home, parade-style, to celebrate her.
Throughout the parade, she thanked God. She says she’s grateful to be able to navigate and move as she pleases.
“One thing about it, I thank the Lord that I can stand on my own. I know I can’t do what I used to do, but I do what I can for myself," Wren said.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.