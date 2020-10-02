Oct. 2: President, first lady test positive for COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Friday, Oct. 2. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
President Trump said early Friday morning he and first lady Melania Trump are in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus.
A sickening video of a dog being tased has led Region 8 sheriff’s deputies to cite a juvenile and two adults with animal cruelty.
As the deadline looms, the mayor of one Northeast Arkansas town is urging residents to stand up and be counted.
There’s a fall chill in the air today with high pressure building from the west.
In fact, these temperatures will stay 10 degrees cooler than the October average today through the weekend.
Expect abundant sunshine today but clouds arrive Saturday, followed by scattered showers tomorrow night into Sunday morning.
Rainfall totals look to stay well under a quarter-inch.
