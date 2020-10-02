Prosecutor: Criminal investigation over letter regarding Piggott student

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - After a Region 8 News investigation, Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington confirmed there is an open criminal investigation over an incident surrounding a Piggott High School student.
After a tip into the newsroom, Region 8 News reached out to Ellington over rumors of this investigation.
He confirmed on Oct. 2 that he received a phone call from the Deputy Director of the Arkansas Department of Health last Friday.
“I was told the department had come into possession of a letter purporting to remove COVID-19 quarantine requirements from a Piggott High School student,” Ellington said.
The department found they had not issued a letter for that individual.
When Ellington heard about that, he then contacted Arkansas State Police and asked them to open a criminal investigation.
He added that this is still under investigation.
Region 8 News also reached out to Arkansas State Police on Tuesday night, we still have yet to hear back.
