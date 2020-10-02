Veterans Village receives $100,000 award

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A project to help homeless veterans will receive a much-needed boost after a Kansas-based group provided a $100,000 award.
According to a post on the city of Jonesboro Facebook page, the Veterans Village project received funding from the Sunderland Foundation.
Based in Overland Park, Kansas, the group helps non-profit groups with capital improvement projects, officials said.
The funding will be used to help with an outreach center that officials say will provide much-needed support for people in need.
“We are grateful to the Sunderland Foundation, but we are not finished looking for funds for this or our other homeless projects in Jonesboro,” Grants and Community Development Director Regina Burkett said in a media release to Region 8 News. “We are fortunate also to have Beck Pride, which meets the needs of so many veterans transitioning to civilian life, helping with this project.”
Anyone wanting to help with the project can contact Burkett at 870-336-7229 or by email at rburkett@jonesboro.org.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.