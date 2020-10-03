Arkansas COVID-19 deaths rise by 16 to surpass 1,400

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The number of confirmed and probable deaths in Arkansas due to the illness caused by the coronavirus has increased by 16 to surpass 1,400.
The Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday reported 1,407 total deaths with 1,260 confirmed and 147 probably due to COVID-19, up from 1,391 total confirmed and probable COVID deaths on Friday.
Of the 16 deaths reported Saturday, several were in Region 8.
Two deaths were reported in Greene County, while one death each was reported in Craighead, Independence and Mississippi counties.
The department reports 82,851 confirmed cases of the virus and another 3,674 probable cases.
The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
According to a tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, 481 people remain hospitalized due to COVID-19 while 95 people were on ventilators.
Gov. Hutchinson said in the tweet that the state saw nearly 11,000 total tests done Friday.
“We continue to see remarkable testing numbers with over 11,000 total tests yesterday. This virus can affect anyone, and it’s more important than ever to wear a mask, keep your distance and frequently wash your hands,” Gov. Hutchinson said.
