Arkansas State football falls to Coastal Carolina in Sun Belt opener

CONWAY, SC (KAIT) - It was a rough Sun Belt opener for the Red Wolves.
Coastal Carolina (3-0 overall, 1-0 SBC) racked up 539 yards and had the ball for over 41 minutes. They beat Arkansas State 52-23 on Saturday. It’s the 2nd straight season that A-State has allowed 52 points in a conference game.
Both A-State QBs had touchdown passes in the loss. Logan Bonner was 16 of 21 passing for 165 yards and 2 TD. Layne Hatcher was 12 of 23 for 184 yds, 1 TD, & 1 INT. Brandon Bowling had his best game as a Red Wolf. The senior WR had 7 catches for 115 yards and 2 scores. A-State struggled on the ground, recording just 36 yards.
But Coastal Carolina’s offense was too much for the A-State defense. Grayson McCall was 20 of 29 passing for 322 yards, 4 TD, and 1 INT. The Chanticleers rushed for 217 yards. Former A-State commit C.J. Marable had 15 carries for 63 yards, 1 rushing TD, and 1 receiving TD. CCU had three scoring drives of at least 72 yards. They had a 18 play, 94 yard scoring drive to take a 24-14 halftime lead. The Chants had a 14 play, 83 yard drive to take a 31-14 lead after 3.
Arkansas State falls to 1-2 overall, 0-1 in Sun Belt play. They’ll host Central Arkansas next Saturday in the home opener. Kickoff is at 2:30pm, the game will be streamed on ESPN3.
