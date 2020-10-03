Arkansas State football falls to Coastal Carolina in Sun Belt opener

But Coastal Carolina’s offense was too much for the A-State defense. Grayson McCall was 20 of 29 passing for 322 yards, 4 TD, and 1 INT. The Chanticleers rushed for 217 yards. Former A-State commit C.J. Marable had 15 carries for 63 yards, 1 rushing TD, and 1 receiving TD. CCU had three scoring drives of at least 72 yards. They had a 18 play, 94 yard scoring drive to take a 24-14 halftime lead. The Chants had a 14 play, 83 yard drive to take a 31-14 lead after 3.