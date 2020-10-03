Arkansas upsets #16 Mississippi State, first SEC win since 2017

STARKVILLE, Miss. (KAIT) - Arkansas football snapped several streaks on Saturday.
The Razorbacks upset #16 Mississippi State 21-14 at Davis Wade Stadium. Sam Pittman gets his first win as Hogs head coach, Feleipe Franks his first victory as Hogs QB. He was 20 of 28 passing for 212 yds & 2 TD.
The story was the Arkansas defense containing the Bulldogs Air Raid. Joe Foucha had 2 interceptions, the Razorbacks had 4 takeaways as a team. Greg Brooks Jr. gave the Hogs the lead with a 69 yard pick-six.
Arkansas snapped a 20 game conference skid. It’s their first SEC victory since October 28th, 2017. Saturday marks their first win over a ranked opponent since November 5th, 2016.
The Razorbacks are 1-1 in the 2020 season. They’ll travel to #7 Auburn (1-1) next Saturday. Kickoff is at 3:00pm on the SEC Network.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.