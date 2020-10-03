Deadline to register to vote in November general election quickly approaching

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - If you want to vote in the November general election in the Natural State but are not registered to vote, you have until Monday, Oct. 5 to register.
The deadline is set by state law for the Nov. 3 general election.
During the election, voters will have the opportunity to determine federal, state and judicial races as well as proposed constitutional amendments.
According to the Arkansas Secretary of State’s website, a paper voter registration application must be filled out and can be picked up at a county clerk’s office, local revenue or DMV office, public library, disability office or military recruitment office.
People can also request an application through the mail, officials said.
Officials also stress to people who want to vote to make sure a county clerk has processed the voter registration application before the November election.
You can call on your application by calling the county clerk in your county or checking your voting status here.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.