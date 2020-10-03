Fisher Street Community in Action hosts Fall Clean-Up event

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday, Fisher Street Community in Action teamed up with the Jonesboro Beautification Commission to clean up around Jonesboro.
Several volunteers came out to clean up trash from Fisher Street, all the way to Main Street.
The Fisher Street Community in Action group has been keeping Jonesboro clean for the past 15 years.
“We’ve just been doing this so long, and we just love doing it and cleaning up the neighborhood,” said Reverend Dr. Charles Coleman.
Coleman says events like these are important because a clean city equals a safe city. They aim to make sure unsafe objects are off the street.
“We used to pick-up a lot of needles on the ground, and we were worried about the kids, you know walking around picking up needles, so when we started, that was our main focus. If we could get this city clean enough, so the kids, and not only that, people that come in and see Jonesboro, they don’t want to see blight and so what we’ve started doing is trying to keep that blight away, and the only way we can do that is have these sectional cleanups four to five times a year,” said Coleman.
The next clean-up event is scheduled for Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1814 W. Nettleton Ave., Jonesboro, AR 72401-3637. The event is hosted by Scenic Hills Neighborhood Association. For more information on this event, click here.
For more information on future City of Jonesboro clean-up events, call (870) 932-1052.
