Fisher Street Community in Action hosts Fall Clean-Up event

“We used to pick-up a lot of needles on the ground, and we were worried about the kids, you know walking around picking up needles, so when we started, that was our main focus. If we could get this city clean enough, so the kids, and not only that, people that come in and see Jonesboro, they don’t want to see blight and so what we’ve started doing is trying to keep that blight away, and the only way we can do that is have these sectional cleanups four to five times a year,” said Coleman.