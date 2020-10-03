Three in custody as Jonesboro police respond to Dollar General robbery

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police have at least three people in custody after officers responded Saturday evening to a robbery at the Dollar General in the 5400 block of Southwest Drive.
According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, officers got a call around 6:50 p.m. about the robbery.
Details are scarce.
The desk sergeant said Arkansas State Police had to use a pit maneuver to get the vehicle to stop.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
