Josie Stanford has 28 kills, Arkansas State volleyball beats Little Rock

The Red Wolves opened with an early 4-1 lead and would continue to hold that, leading by as much as six at 15-9. The Trojans then took four of the next five points to cut the deficit down to three at 16-13. The Trojans continued their run to take a 17-16 lead and force an A-State timeout. Out of the break, the Red Wolves took two straight to lead 18-17. Down the stretch, A-State was able to get key kills from Brown, Davenport and Stanford to keep Little Rock from reclaiming the lead. After an attack error by the Red Wolves evened up the set at 22-all, Brown and Stanford notched kills as part of a match-ending 3-0 run.