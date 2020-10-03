NEA Baptist hosts Share Hope Walk of Remembrance, honoring lost babies

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday, NEA Baptist hosted the 12th annual Share Hope Walk of Remembrance. The event honored and remembered babies that were lost too soon.
Share Hope is a support service for anyone who has suffered the loss of a baby through miscarriage, stillbirth, or early infant death.
Families and community members walked one mile around the campus. Each baby’s name was read out loud, and balloons were released in their honor.
Share Hope Program Manager Rebecca Propst says it’s important for the community to rally around those who have lost their babies.
“There’s a lot of people who gather and rally around these people to make sure that they feel loved, and were able to speak and talk about these babies and remember their time here on earth," Propst said.
Propst noted that it is important that no one feels alone.
“It makes us know that we’re not alone in this. It’s a grief journey that no one wants to be on, but it is definitely a time for us to show that we do not have to do this by ourselves,” said Propst.
All proceeds from the event go toward Share Hope’s free grief support programs.
To find out more information on how to donate, click here.
To learn about free grief support programs offered through Share Hope, click here.
For more information, call 870-936-8400 or email sharehope@neabc.com.
