Sprinkles or a few rain showers are possible overnight. Don’t look too hard in the rain gauge tomorrow morning though, only a couple hundredths of an inch or less of rain is expected. Sun returns Sunday as temperatures rise to near 70. That’s it for rain chances over the next week. Instead, it’ll be temperatures as the weather story. After a cool Monday, we warm back up to the 80s on Wednesday. Slightly cooler air moves in for the end of the week.