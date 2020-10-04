A-State hosts prayer vigil to honor Chloe Vaught

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday, hundreds gathered at Arkansas State University to celebrate the life of Chloe Vaught.
As we reported Thursday, Vaught and Ryu Wada were found dead from gunshot wounds.
Their bodies will be sent to a crime lab for an autopsy.
Police say at this point, the investigation does not indicate a third party was present.
Friends, family, and fellow students shared their memories of Chloe. Those who were close to Chloe had the same message, though she was not a doctor yet, she healed so many with her kindness.
“Chloe was an absolute light. A joy to be around at all times. It’s hard to put into words the kind of person she was but joyful, happy, loving. She just affected everyone she came into contact with,” said classmate Hannah Boehler.
Chloe’s memorial service will be Sunday, October 4, at Antioch Baptist Church in Conway. Visitation hours are from 1:30 to 3 pm. For more information, click here.
Arkansas State University will light the clock tower in red to honor Chloe Vaught on Sunday, October 4th, at 7 p.m.
