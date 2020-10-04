Arkansas reports 18 new coronavirus deaths, 488 more cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas health officials reported another 488 cases of COVID-19 Sunday while the number of deaths due to the illness caused by the coronavirus rose by 18.
There are now 1,425 reported deaths, 1,278 confirmed and 147 probable, due to COVID-19, according to the Arkansas Department of Health, up from 1,407 Saturday.
Of the 18 deaths, several were in Region 8.
Two deaths each were reported in Stone and Crittenden counties, while one death was reported in both Clay and Poinsett counties, according to ADH.
The department reported 83,306 confirmed cases of the virus and another 3,707 probable cases Sunday, compared to 82,851 confirmed and 3,674 probable cases a day earlier.
There are 1,424 active, according to health officials.
ADH said in a social media post that nearly 75% of the cases in Arkansas involved people ranging in age from 18 to 64. while 509 people remain hospitalized due to the virus.
The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Region 8 News contributed to this report.