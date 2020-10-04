Blytheville police investigate shooting at Pear Tree Apartments

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are asking for the public’s help in their investigation into a shooting at a local apartment complex.
According to Blytheville Police CID Commander Capt. John Frazier, officers got a call Oct. 1 about the shooting.
When officers got to the scene, they found out the victim had already gone to the hospital.
“Officers were able to contact him at the hospital and get a statement. He was later flown to the Med in Memphis and is expected to survive his injuries,” Frazier said in a media release.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call Blytheville police at 870-763-4411 or Blytheville Crime Stoppers at 844-910-STOP.
