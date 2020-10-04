2020 Jonesboro Open concludes at Disc Side of Heaven

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The best disc golfers in the world were in town. Saturday was the final round of the Jonesboro Open. The Disc Golf Pro Tour event features a Men’s & Women’s Division.
Paige Pierce won for the 4th time at Disc Side of Heaven. She posted 52 in the final round and finished -33 overall. The Texas native won by 13 over Catrina Allen.
Calvin Heimburg claimed the Men’s title. He posted 52 in the final round and finished -31 overall. The Florida native beat Paul McBeth by 1.
You can view the complete leaderboard here.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.