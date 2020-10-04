Man in custody after shooting in Steele, police say

STEELE, Mo. (KAIT) - A man is being held awaiting formal charges in connection with the shooting of two people early Sunday in Steele, Mo., according to police.
Chief of Police Billy Joe Stanfield said in a media release that the man was detained in Blytheville as a person of interest in the case.
Steele police got a call early Sunday about the shooting at the Deerfield Travel Center.
The two people, who were found shot, were airlifted to a hospital for treatment.
Police are withholding the name of the man, pending the filing of formal charges with the Pemiscot County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.
The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office, Carutherville police and Hayti police also assisted in the investigation, Stanfield said.
