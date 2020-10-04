Red Wolves blank ULM to improve to 6-0

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Monroe, La(10/4/20) – Sarah Sodoma made her presence known once again on the pitch as she scored two goals to help lead the Arkansas State women’s soccer team past Monroe 3-0, Sunday afternoon.
Following the win, the Red Wolves move to an impressive 6-0-0 (5-0-0) on the season and remain atop the Sun Belt Conference standings. A-State has now registered 5-0 shutouts and has only allowed one goal over six matches.
In the 14th minute, freshman Abigail Miller sent a beautiful through ball to Sodoma. Sodoma then turned and launched the ball from the right side to find the bottom left corner of the net to give the Red Wolves a 1-0 lead.
Manchester, Mo., native Sodoma, struck again in the 17th minute, earning a brace, allowing the Scarlet and Black to take an early 2-0 lead.
Sodoma finished the contest with a team-high two goals, nine shots, three shots on goal, and an assist. Darby Stotts and Hailey Furio each took two tries at goal as Stotts had one land on target.
Olivia Smith saw her second goal of the year in the 26th minute when she collected a cross from Sodoma. Smith then sent it through the net from close range, adding 3-0 insurance over ULM (0-5, 0-4).
Megan McClure made five saves in the contest as she earned her fifth shutout of the season. The senior has registered 15 saves on the year.
To go along with Hailey Cloud’s strong defensive effort, the freshman also took three shots in the contest as two of them landed on target.
Arkansas State will return to action Saturday, Oct. 10, when it travels to Texas State. The match is scheduled for noon.
