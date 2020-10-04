Refuge Baptist Church meets at new location after August tornado

LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Refuge Baptist Church met at their new location for the first time Sunday after an EF-2 tornado damaged the church in August.
On Aug. 25, a tornado ripped through Lake City as a result of Hurricane Laura. The tornado damaged the roof and destroyed the gym and pavilion.
Church members said they were thankful to gather together in a building, with the past few months being so uncertain.
Church member and pastor son, Caiden Hinkle, recalled the experience.
“Today, getting together again in our own building, it was just great because people thought it would be so long before we would get to do that again,” Hinkle said.
Hinkle said the storm was a terrible experience, but it brought unity for the congregation.
“The night that it hit, it was a scary experience. It was terrifying because we were in the bathroom. But afterward, the day after, it felt a lot more calm. There was a lot of trouble, I say, the first night,” Hinkle added. “Everyone was scared, they weren’t sure what was going to happen, but the next day, everyone was reassured because people started taking charge and found ways to embrace themselves and get themselves ready for the new church.”
The storm left church members scrambling to find a new location. First, they met at First Baptist Church of Lake City.
Sunday, they gathered for the first time at the new 117 Cobean Blvd. location. A lot of hard work was put into getting the church this far.
“There was a lot of work that was put into the new building that we’re in today. Walls were torn down, they sprayed the walls white, and just made everything look better,” said Hinkle.
The church is in the process of rebuilding at its original location. Pastor Steve Hinkle said the rebuilding process can take anywhere from one to three years.
Pastor Hinkle said that the church is more than a building. Though this has been a tough time, he’s confident the church and its members will pull through.
