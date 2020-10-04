Road work to begin Monday along Highway 167

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Work is set to begin Monday on a road construction project in Region 8, with officials asking people to use caution while driving in the area.
According to a post on the Batesville Fire Department Facebook page, overlay and milling will be done on Highway 167, from the White River bridge, north through town to Hawg’s Exxon.
The work will be done from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., with officials saying the work should create some uneven lanes and delays as construction goes on.
Construction is expected to last about two to three weeks, while law enforcement are also expected in the area.
