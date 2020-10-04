Silver Alert issued for Independence County woman

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Independence County woman who has not been seen since early Sunday.
The Independence County Sheriff’s Office, who requested the alert, are looking for Peggy Richmond, 79, of Cord.
She is 5′4″, weighs 125 pounds and has shoulder-length brown hair with blue eyes and a medium complexion.
Richmond was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Blueberry Road in Cord and was wearing a light colored shirt and a pair of jeans.
Authorities believe she may be driving a 2006 beige Nissan Altima, with an Arkansas license plate of 274 RZL.
Anyone who has seen Richmond can call the Independence County Sheriff’s Office at 870-793-8838 or their local law enforcement agency.
