Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/2/20)

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week.
Wynne (Carl Washington 80 yd TD run)
Nominee number 1 is Wynne. Carl Washington had 3 touchdowns in the 2nd half of the FFN Game of the Week. One of them was a 80 yard run in the 3rd quarter. The Yellowjackets beat Greene County Tech 27-0 to improve to 5-0
Nettleton (Cameron Scarlett TD pass to Kyle Tolley)
Nominee number 2 is Nettleton. Cameron Scarlett goes for it all on 4th and 4, he’ll drop a dime to Kyle Tolley for a 32 yard touchdown. The Raiders beat Brookland 41-21 in a 5A East matchup
Osceola (Dontaven Littleton TD pass to Jaden Brown)
Our final nominee is Osceola. Dontaven Littleton finds Jayden Brown on 4th down in the 4th quarter, Brown finds the end zone for a game tying 33 yard touchdown. The Seminoles beat Piggott 12-6 to start 2-0 in conference play.
Yarnell’s will donate $200 to the booster club of the winning school.
