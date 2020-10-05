Arrest made in connection to a 2017 Newport homicide

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - An arrest has been made in connection to the 2017 killing of Quinton Pruitt of Newport.
In a news release from Newport Police Department, Victor Cousan of Houston, Texas, was arrested with assistance from the United States Marshals Service on Oct. 5.
The release notes that detectives interviewed several and developed Cousan and another individual as suspects.
However, until formal charges are filed, the name of the individual is withheld.
Police reported back in 2017 that they found Pruitt unresponsive at a home in the 200-block of Calhoun Circle with a gunshot wound.
Paramedics took him to a local hospital, where he later died.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.