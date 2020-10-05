ASU-Newport chancellor retiring in December

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - After seven years of serving ASU-Newport as chancellor, Dr. Sandra Massey is stepping down in December.
In a media release, Dr. Massey was named the second chancellor in September 2013.
Over her time as chancellor, Dr. Massey has supported prison education, initiating the first on-campus prison classes allowing people to learn skills in diesel technology and welding.
Dr. Massey has also supported the extension of ASUN services to high school students.
The release notes in retirement, Dr. Massey and her husband look forward to spending more time with family.
ASU-Newport is already searching for a new chancellor. You can find information regarding the search here.
