A Better Region 8: A cleaner community, a better community

(KAIT) - Last weekend the weather was great to be outside, so I took my youngest to walk the trails at the Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center.
I was distraught, however, to see so much trash lining the trails.
So much trash I started taking pictures of it.
Among the leaves were wrappers, bags, bottles and cans.
If I’d have known, I would have brought gloves and a trash bag.
I know the state and city do the best they can to pick up the trash.
But that’s not the point.
We shouldn’t have to pick up after you or anyone.
So let’s back up for a minute and make sure everyone is on the same page.
Once you’re finished using something, you’re not supposed to drop or throw it where-ever.
It is supposed to go in a trash container -- like this one at the park.
Hold on to it until you find one of these trash cans.
We know you know this.
It’s why we all go to the park - to enjoy nature - not the inside of the trash can.
It’s not just there; litter can be found all along the roads across Region 8.
It’s great to see the city, thanks to local citizen Beverly Parker, for taking some initiative.
She is heading up a new Jonesboro Beautification Commission - whose first job is to get us organized to pick up all this litter.
This past weekend the Fisher Street Community in Action group spent the day cleaning their neighborhood.
More events are planned.
Stop littering and get involved.
A cleaner community is a better community - and a Better Region 8.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.