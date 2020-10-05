Blytheville police investigating shots fired

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police have found a suspect’s vehicle in a shooting report, but are still searching for the person who pulled the trigger.
Around noon Saturday, Oct. 3, officers responded to a shots-fired call in the area of Ruddle and Cherry Streets, Chief Ross Thompson said Monday.
When police arrived, they were unable to find the suspect vehicle, described as a dark Range Rover.
A short time later, Thompson said dispatch received another call that a vehicle matching the suspect’s was in the Walmart parking lot.
Officers went to the store and located the abandoned vehicle.
At this time, Thompson said no one has come forward as either a witness or victim in this case.
Anyone with information on the alleged shooting should call the Blytheville Police Department at 870-763-4411 or Blytheville Crimestoppers at 844-910-STOP. Tips can also be sent to blythevillecrimestoppers.com.
