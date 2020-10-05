DTF investigating suspicious items found on school property

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Drug task force agents are investigating after a Westside student found possible drug-related items at “The Pond.”
The alleged incident happened on Wednesday, Sept. 16, according to a news release sent Monday, Oct. 5.
After the student told a teacher, Superintendent Scott Gauntt said the teacher then contacted the district’s director of security, Ryan Tolbert.
Tolbert and Chris George, the high school’s assistant principal, then went to the pond area to look around.
Gaunt said they then contacted Greg Beavers, a Craighead County sheriff’s deputy who also serves as Westside’s School Resource Officer.
Agents with the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force were then called to the scene. Gauntt said the agents collected some items that “could be related to drugs or drug activity.”
Gauntt said the task force has not provided them with any further information.
At this time, he said the school district “has no information conclusively relating the items to any individual or any time frame when they may have been put in the location.”
