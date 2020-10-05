Increase in registered voters and interest in early voting in Poinsett County

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Monday was the last day to register to vote, and the Poinsett County Clerk’s office has seen an increase in people registering to vote and a huge interest in early voting.
Over the past week, they’ve seen a considerable increase in phone calls from people checking their voter registration status.
County Clerk Teresa Rouse says that is has been nonstop since 8:30 this morning.
They have had a slight increase in absentee ballot requests. So far, they have sent out 211.
Rouse says that early voting is a good way to cast your vote while staying safe.
“We’re doing that where all the people can have more days to come out and vote. There won’t be as many people on election day. That will help with the social distancing. And we are just encouraging everyone to come out and vote. We are doing everything we can to make it as safe for everyone as possible,” said Rouse.
Rouse says that with all of the precautions taken, they hope to see everyone come out on election day.
Early voting is available October 19th through November 1st at the Poinsett Courthouse Annex building. You can stop by there on weekdays from 8 am until 6 pm and on weekends from 10 am to 4 pm.
There will also be early voting events at the Trumann Community Center, and Marked Tree Baptist Church on October 24th and 31st from 10 am to 4 pm.
For more information on early voting in Poinsett County, call the County Clerk’s Office at (870) 578-4410.
