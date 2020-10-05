Jonesboro awarded $2.5 million grant for economic development

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Department of Commerce presented the city of Jonesboro with a $2.5 million grant to expand rail storage for industrial park manufacturers.
Anthony Foti, Assistant Secretary for Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs for the U.S. Department of Commerce, made the announcement Monday afternoon in Centennial Plaza.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day and U.S. Representative Rick Crawford were at the grant’s presentation.
The money will be used to create four dead-end tracks in Craighead Technology Park to create space for 120 additional rail cars.
The expansion of rail storage will help Jonesboro attract new company investment, as well as support existing companies such as Nestle and Butterball.
Melissa Rivers, Executive Director of East Arkansas Planning and Development District, says that Jonesboro is the best place for industrial growth.
“If you look at Northeast Arkansas and look at the Mid-South region outside of Memphis, Jonesboro has the best opportunity, and the most potential for industrial and logistical growth to support this quadrant of the state and this part of our country,” said Rivers.
The expansion project is a part of the city of Jonesboro’s long-term master rail plan.
It will create over 100 jobs and retain over 400 jobs.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.