Man accused of assaulting woman with stun gun

MELBOURNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Deputies arrested an Izard County man after they say he assaulted a woman with a stun gun.
According to court documents, Izard County sheriff’s deputies were called to a fight around 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at an apartment on East Main Street in Melbourne.
The victim told deputies that the suspect, 44-year-old Blandon Elkins of Melbourne, got mad at her and threw food on her.
“She said he then started beating her up,” the affidavit stated. “She said he ‘choked’ her several times in the house before she was able to get outside and start running.”
Once outside, according to the court documents, Elkins grabbed her by the neck and threw the woman to the ground and “started hitting and kicking her.” At one point he punched the victim in the face, breaking her glasses.
“She said he was also using a taser,” the affidavit said. “She stated he then went after the people who were trying to help her with the taser.”
Several witnesses corroborated the victim’s story, saying they saw Elkins grab the victim by the neck and throw her to the ground. They also reportedly saw him using a flashlight taser.
When one of the male witnesses attempted to stop Elkins, he reportedly attacked the man with the taser.
During their investigation, a deputy found and collected as evidence a pink camouflage stun gun flashlight.
On Sept. 28, Izard County District Court Judge David E. Miller found probable cause existed to charge Elkins with three counts of aggravated assault, a Class D felony; and one count of third-degree domestic battering, a Class A misdemeanor.
Miller issued a warrant for Elkins' arrest, setting his bond at $10,000. The judge also issued a no-contact order with the victim.
