NEA Baptist offering drive-thru urgent care clinic
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 5, 2020 at 9:04 AM CDT - Updated October 5 at 9:04 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With flu season fast approaching, NEA Baptist announced Monday it would offer a drive-thru option for those seeking medical treatment for influenza, strep throat, and COVID-19.

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 6, the drive-thru option will be available at 909 Enterprise Dr. in Jonesboro.

According to a news release, providers will treat the following symptoms at this location:

  • Fever
  • Fatigue
  • Cough
  • Muscle/body aches
  • Sore throat
  • Runny nose
  • Headache

The Drive-Thru Minor Urgent Care will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 870-936-7753 to ensure immediate care upon arrival.

For more information, visit neabaptistclinic.com.

