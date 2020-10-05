NEA Baptist offering drive-thru urgent care clinic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With flu season fast approaching, NEA Baptist announced Monday it would offer a drive-thru option for those seeking medical treatment for influenza, strep throat, and COVID-19.
Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 6, the drive-thru option will be available at 909 Enterprise Dr. in Jonesboro.
According to a news release, providers will treat the following symptoms at this location:
- Fever
- Fatigue
- Cough
- Muscle/body aches
- Sore throat
- Runny nose
- Headache
The Drive-Thru Minor Urgent Care will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 870-936-7753 to ensure immediate care upon arrival.
For more information, visit neabaptistclinic.com.
