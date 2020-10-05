Oct. 5: A frosty morning for some

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Good morning! It is Monday, Oct. 5. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
It was a frosty morning for many in the Ozarks as the temperature dipped into the mid-30s.
High pressure moves in early today, returning us to sunshine and warmer weather for the upcoming week.
We’ll go from the 60s this afternoon to the 70s tomorrow, and into the 80s for the second half of the week.
News Headlines
A Clay County man and a teen died when their vehicle ran off the road Sunday morning and struck a house.
Weeks after a tornado damaged their sanctuary a Lake City church has a new home.
President Trump’s doctor says his blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days, but he “has continued to improve.” Meanwhile, 18 more people in the state of Arkansas died Sunday of COVID-19 complications.
