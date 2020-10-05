Poinsett County needs more poll workers because of pandemic

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - With the election less than a month away, Poinsett County needs poll workers.
They have fewer volunteers than usual because of the pandemic.
Poinsett County needs your help on election day. The county expects a greater voter turnout than past years, leaving them needing more poll workers.
Several workers have backed out because of their age or underlying health conditions.
Poinsett County is taking several precautions to ensure the safety of voters and poll workers. There will be plenty of hand sanitizer on hand. Face shields will be worn at all times, and voters will be required to remain distanced while waiting in line.
Poinsett County election commissioner Randy Mills says they must get at least 12 more workers to open the polls.
“If we don’t get the workers, then we will have to close the poll. There’s no way around it because we simply will not have enough workers for the poll, and we cannot open a poll without enough workers to work it,” said Mills.
Mills says working the polls is a great community service opportunity. It’s not a hard job, but it’s extremely important.
If you would like to volunteer, let the Poinsett County Clerk office know as soon as possible. They need enough time to train you.
To find out more information on how to volunteer, call (870) 578-4410.
The requirements to be a poll worker are:
• Able to read and write the English language;
• Be a resident of the precinct served by the polling place at the time of appointment, unless otherwise determined by the county election commission;
• Attend local poll worker training conducted by a State Board certified trainer.
A poll worker must not:
• Have been found or pled guilty or nolo contendere to the violation of an election law of this state;
• Be a paid employee of a political party;
• Be a paid employee of a candidate for office on the county’s ballot;
• Be a candidate for an office to be filled at an election while serving as a poll worker; and
• Be married to or related within the second degree of consanguinity to a candidate running for office in the election, if an objection is made to the county board of election commissioners.
• Be the County Political Party Chairman or Party Secretary, or be married to a CBEC member or the County Political Party Chairman, if an objection is made to the county board of election commissioners.
The full Arkansas Training Guide and Checklist for Poll Workers can be found here.
