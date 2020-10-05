Police investigate after man shot in the leg

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police search for the person accused of shooting a Jonesboro man early Sunday morning.
According to an incident report, Jonesboro police officers went to an apartment on the 300-block of State Street regarding a shooting.
The report states Marco D. Wright, 41, had a gunshot wound to the upper left thigh and another on his lower right ankle.
Investigators did find shell casings at the scene of the shooting.
The report didn’t list any information on suspects.
If you know anything about this shooting, you can leave your tip with the Jonesboro desk sergeant at 870-935-5657.
