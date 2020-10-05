Region 8 farmers prepare for potential impacts of Hurricane Delta

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - As Hurricane Delta approaches Louisiana, many farmers in Arkansas are watching the weather and reacting accordingly.
While Delta is expected to stay east of Region 8, farmers are still preparing for the potential of the storm hitting the area.
Between floods in the spring, a drought in the summer, and hurricane Laura in the fall, plus the threat of a tropical storm now, it has been a challenging year for farmers, to say the least.
But despite this, some farmers have seen good come out of 2020.
“It could always be worse," Shane Eason with Eason Farms said. "We’re just trying to make it out alive and we can get there if this hurricane would leave us alone.”
Eason says he hopes the best is yet to come.
“We’ve... had such an awful weather year this year that we really can’t stand any more bad weather so we’re just hoping that the worst is behind us," Eason said. "We just are trying to stay optimistic and hope that we’re at least going to get a little bit of nice weather to finish up.”
Shane says Eason Farms, thankfully, has caught up from the setbacks of natural events of the year, and the hope is that they will be done with their harvest before Delta hits.
But, he says some farmers are having to play catch-up and they have their work cut out for them this upcoming week. He says if they know severe weather like a hurricane is coming, the workload increases for a farmer.
“We work all night, we also like to wait for the grain to dry down before we cut it," Eason said. "If there’s a hurricane coming and there’s a piece of equipment that needs a little extra maintenance that might be about to break down, we don’t care, we send it anyways and just run it until it catches on fire or the wheels fall off.”
Eason says he imagines that because of the threat of the storm, the road his land sits on will be busy with tractors coming through, but, right now he says he’s hopeful that Delta will miss Northeast Arkansas.
