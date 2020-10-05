Sheriff’s dept. searching for 2 wanted men

Sheriff’s dept. searching for 2 wanted men
New Madrid County deputies are trying to track down Bobby Dale Murphy (left) and Freddie G. Akridge II (right) on felony warrants. (Source: New Madrid County Sheriff's Department/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller | October 5, 2020 at 9:28 AM CDT - Updated October 5 at 9:35 AM

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for two wanted men.

Deputies are trying to track down Bobby Dale Murphy and Freddie G. Akridge II.

The sheriff’s department said both men have active felony warrants in New Madrid County.

Murphy is wanted for failing to appear in court on a child abuse/neglect charge.

Bobby Dale Murphy is wanted in New Madrid County for failing to appear in court on a child abuse/neglect charge.
Bobby Dale Murphy is wanted in New Madrid County for failing to appear in court on a child abuse/neglect charge. (Source: New Madrid County Sheriff's Department/Facebook)

Akridge II is wanted for failing to appear in court on a statutory rape-first degree charge.

Freddie G. Akridge II is wanted in New Madrid County for failing to appear in court on a statutory rape-first degree charge.
Freddie G. Akridge II is wanted in New Madrid County for failing to appear in court on a statutory rape-first degree charge. (Source: New Madrid County Sheriff's Department/Facebook)

Anyone with information the whereabouts of either men is asked to contact the New Madrid Sheriff’s Department at 573-748-2516.

Tips may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.