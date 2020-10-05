Some Forrest City schools go virtual after positive COVID-19 case identified

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - Some schools in Forrest City, Arkansas will be taking time away from the classroom this week after a COVID-19 case sent teachers and staff into quarantine.
Forrest City School District says all schools will be virtual this week. But ABC Pre-School and Central Elementary’s Pre-k program will remain open.
Parent-teacher conferences and school sporting events will also go on as scheduled.
Lunches will still be provided for students and can be picked up at the civic center or will be dropped off at district bus stops.
The district is planning to announce the delivery times later Monday, so check back in with us for updates.
