Teenager and adult dead after crashing into house

BUTLER COUNTY, MO. (KAIT) - A car crashed into a Missouri home killing a Piggott, Ark., teenager and another Arkansas man Sunday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report, Spencer Hardin, 20, out of Pollard, Ark., was driving along Missouri 51, 1 mile south of Fagus, Mo., around 10:30 A.M. Sunday.
That’s when Hardin drove off the right side of the roadway and hit a house.
An unnamed 16-year-old male from Piggott was Hardin’s passenger.
Both Hardin and the teenager were pronounced dead at the scene.
No word on if there were anyone in the house at the time of the crash.
