Tennessee coronavirus count surpasses 200,000 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee’s coronavirus count has surpassed 200,000 as of Sunday afternoon.
State health officials say there are 1,615 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths.
The Tennessee Department of Health’s latest report shows there are 201,210 total cases in the state -- 192,906 are confirmed and 8,304 are probable.
With the additional 17 deaths reported Sunday, there have been 2,577 Tennesseans to die due to complications with the virus.
Hospitalizations decreased by 64 and more more than 184,000 people have recovered from the virus in the Volunteer State.
Health officials report 113 new COVID-19 cases and 7 more virus-related deaths in Shelby County.
The total case count for the county has risen to 31,953 and the death toll to 485 as of Sunday.
Of that total, 31,425 cases are confirmed and 425 probable, while 452 deaths are confirmed and 26 probable.
Shelby County still has 1,312 active cases and 6,787 people quarantined. More than 30,000 individuals have recovered from the virus.
