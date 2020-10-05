Watermelon chunks sold at Walmart recalled

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is recalling certain watermelon products sold at Walmart stores in Missouri and Arkansas.
Country Fresh voluntarily recalled a limited quantity of watermelon chunks and spears after listeria monocytogenes were detected on equipment used in packing the product.
The recall affects watermelon sold at Walmart and RaceTrac stores in Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Texas.
The product was distributed between Sept. 23 and 25 in clamshell containers with the best-if-used-by dates of Oct. 2, 3, and 4. The SKUs are:
Walmart-Freshness Guaranteed
- Watermelon 4x10oz-UPC Code: 681131180672
- Watermelon 2 x 32 oz – UPC Code: 681131180672
- Watermelon Chunks 2 x 42 oz – UPC Code: 681131180658
- Watermelon Spears 4 x 16 oz – UPC Code: 681131180665
- Summer Blend FTC 4 x 5 oz – UPC Code: 681131355094
RaceTrac
- Watermelon 5.5oz – UPC Code: 74641000644
- Melon Trio 5.5oz – UPC Code: 74641031945
Country Fresh, according to the FDA, has not received any reports of illnesses to date associated with these recalled items.
Walmart and RaceTrac are removing the recalled product from store shelves, the FDA stated. Customers with recalled watermelon should discard it immediately and not eat it.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections. Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.
