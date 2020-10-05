Westside High School principal resigns

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After more than six years at the helm, the principal of Westside High School has stepped down.
Superintendent Scott Gauntt told Region 8 News that Michael Graham resigned for “personal reasons.”
Gauntt would not elaborate as to what those reasons were.
The district promoted Graham to high school principal in 2014. Prior to that, he served one year as the school’s assistant principal.
Gauntt said Assistant Principal Chris George is currently fulfilling the principal’s duties.
The superintendent said he would recommend to the school board when it meets later this week that George be promoted to principal.
