With oil ‘tanking,’ experts say gas prices could drop further

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Filling up your vehicle is a little cheaper this week than last.
GasBuddy.com reports Arkansas gasoline prices fell 1.2 cents per gallon in the past week to an average of $1.87.
That’s 3.4 cents less than a month ago, and 43.2 cents per gallon less than we paid last year.
The national average fell 0.7 cents to $2.17/gallon.
Despite the downward trend, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, says prices could drop further in the coming days.
“It’s been a fairly quiet week for gas prices yet again, but with oil tanking last week, there’s a possibility motorists may see a renewed downward direction in average prices in the days or weeks ahead,” he was quoted as saying in a Monday news release.
However, he cautions demand could drive prices back up.
De Haan noted that gas demand “inexplicably” rose last week to its highest level since August.
“In fact, Friday saw the highest gasoline demand since Labor Day,” he said. “If demand continues to somehow defy such conventional trends, we may see an end to the possibility of future declines.”
