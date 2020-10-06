A-State sophomore Kendahl Davenport named SBC Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week

For the first time in nearly two years, an Arkansas State volleyball player has earned a Sun Belt Conference weekly award, as Kendahl Davenport was named SBC Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.
The redshirt sophomore earned the honor after tallying 13.0 total blocks in two matches to open the season versus Little Rock, including seven solo blocks. Davenport’s 1.63 blocks per set average leads the Sun Belt Conference entering this weekend’s matches versus ULM.
In Friday’s season opener, Davenport tied her career high with seven total blocks against the Trojans, including five solos. On Saturday, her play in the middle was crucial as she recorded six more blocks in A-State’s 3-1 win. She was also a strong contributor offensively, recording 18 kills with an attack percentage of .389.
Davenport’s honor on Tuesday marks the first of her career and the first by a Red Wolf since October 15, 2018 (Carlisa May – Offensive POTW). The Conway, Arkansas, native is also the first A-State player to earn Defensive Player of the Week honors since Tatum Ticknor in 2018.
A-State returns to action for a three-match series versus ULM this weekend, hosting the Warhawks Thursday (5 p.m.) and Friday (11 a.m. and 6 p.m.).
Fans can follow the team on Twitter (@AStateVB) and Instagram (astatevb) along with liking the Arkansas State University Volleyball page on Facebook for the latest news and updates regarding the team.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.