AMBER ALERT issued for missing 2-year-old, suspect possibly armed, threatening harm

CARTHAGE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a missing two-year-old girl last seen in Carthage around 9:32 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6.
MSHP said the child, Brexlee Greenlee, is believed to be with Chelsea Nicole Greenlee, 27, in a black 2009 Chevrolet Malibu with a Missouri license plate LE5F5G.
The car was last seen on Highway 249 traveling south bound from Webb City.
MSHP said Chelsea Greenlee is believed to be armed and threatening harm to the toddler.
Chelsea is described as 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighing 135 pounds with brown eyes and red and purple hair. She was last seen wearing a black Kansas Jayhawks shirt.
Brexlee is described as 2-feet tall, weighing 35 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Call police if you have seen Brexlee or Chelsea Greenlee.
