Arkansas LB Bumper Pool named Nagurski National Defensive Player Of The Week

Pool’s 20 tackles set the FBS' single-game high this season and tied the program record for 10th most tackles in a game. He became one of just nine SEC players to reach the single-game 20 tackle mark in the last 10 years and the first Hog since Jerry Franklin (2010) against Mississippi State. The Lucas, Texas product also chipped in two pass breakups on Saturday to become the only Razorback to record at least 20 tackles and two passes broken up in the same game. For the season, Pool leads the nation with 15.5 tackles per game and paces the SEC in total tackles (31).